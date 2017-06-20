Patients who continue to struggle with consistent snoring during sleep can now receive the care they need from Michael S. Rosenberg DDS.

While patients can use a CPAP machine as one of the more traditional methods for treating sleep apnea, it is not easy to travel with and it keeps people up at night. No one enjoys sleeping with snoring or having to hear the noises of a CPAP machine all night. Dr. Rosenberg has the solution patients need for a comfortable night’s sleep.

With the use of oral appliances, patients can have a comfortable snore-free night of sleep without the extra hassle. Dr. Rosenberg begins treating a patient with sleep apnea by taking measurements of the patient’s mouth and a mold of the teeth. With this information, Dr. Rosenberg will be able to create an oral appliance that is a perfect fit for the patient.

The oral appliance will prevent the tongue from falling backward, which causes the cessation of breathing in patients. For other forms of sleep apnea, different treatment options may be necessary. While some may joke about people who snore loudly at night, sleep apnea is no laughing matter. Along with snoring, other symptoms of sleep apnea can include extreme fatigue, drowsiness, insomnia, narcolepsy and possibly restless leg syndrome.

Fortunately, patients who visit Dr. Rosenberg can prevent all of these symptoms by wearing an oral appliance. The oral appliance is about the size of a typical retainer and does not require much maintenance. The patient merely has to keep the appliance in the traveling case during the day and properly clean the teeth before each use.

Dr. Rosenberg will go over all of these details with the patient during the fitting. If the appliance does not fit for whatever reason, Dr. Rosenberg can adjust it so the patient will not feel any pain while wearing it. With this treatment, patients can get back the hours they lost to their sleep apnea. Schedule an appointment with Michael S. Rosenberg DDS today and begin the path to a healthier life.

If you are interested in sleep apnea treatment, find more information on sleep apnea at https://buffalosmile.net/buffalo-ny/do-i-have-sleep-apnea/.

Contact

Dr. Michael S. Rosenberg, DDS

3723 Harlem Rd

Buffalo, NY 14215

716-274-2566

Website: https://buffalosmile.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Michael-S-Rosenberg-DDS-168912623165535/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MRosenbergDDS

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/michael-s-rosenberg-dds-buffalo-2