onShore Security Appoints Vice President of Corporate Strategy

onShore Security announced this week that Charles A. Kulig has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Chuck brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise IT and Infosec to onShore.

Chuck joins onShore as they further their mission to revolutionize cyber defense and governance. He will be an important addition to the team as they continue to develop their security solutions, including Panoptic Cyberdefense Security Operations Center. Chuck comments, "I’m both honored and excited to step into my new role with onShore Security. The incredible energy and ingenuity of the onShore community, makes us a unique and powerful force in cybersecurity protection. I’m fired up by our collective potential and talented team of people."

Stelios Valavanis, CEO of onShore Security said, “Chuck has quickly become a vital part of our team. The experience and knowledge he brings to onShore is invaluable. New offerings and increased demand for security services led to us look for someone like Chuck, and we are very fortunate to have him at onShore. I know Chuck will play a key role as we continue to provide exceptional service and state-of-the-art solutions to our clients, securing their networks and giving them the freedom to do what they do best."

About onShore Security

Founded in 1991, onShore Security is one of only a handful of managed cybersecurity providers, nationwide, that provide 24/7 real-time monitoring, correlation, and analysis of organization-wide network data. They collect data from any system, IDS on your site, cloud-placed sensors, netflow collectors, firewalls, network devices including encrypted payloads, and correlate that with logs from your systems to achieve an end-to-end security view. They specialize in banks, handling large regional institutions.

For more news and information on onShore, please visit http://www.onshore.com