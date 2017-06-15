New Awesomeness CEO to Speak at 8th Annual VidCon

Jordan Levin has been a leader in the media industry for his entire career

VidCon (vidcon.com), the world’s largest online video conference for fans, creatives, and industry professionals, and Awesomeness, the multi-platform media company defining the future of entertainment, announced today that new Awesomeness CEO Jordan Levin will join Brent Weinstein for a Fireside Chat at VidCon on Thursday, June 22 at 2:25 pm on the Industry Keynote Stage.

“Jordan Levin has been a leader in the media industry for his entire career”, said VidCon Industry Track editorial director, Jim Louderback. “From the NFL to XBOX, Alloy and the WB Network, he’s built an impressive group of companies and content properties. We’re very excited for Jordan to share his perspective on the future of media and entertainment for the next generation.”

In May, Jordan Levin was announced as the new CEO of Awesomeness. Over a career spanning three decades, Levin has played a leadership role in how the content and talent business has evolved — running media companies, targeting young adult audiences, and building traditional and digital platforms. Levin will join UTA Partner Brent Weinstein for a wide-ranging conversation on what he has learned from his previous positions and where the media industry is going.

About Awesomeness

Awesomeness is a leading multi-platform media company defining the future of entertainment. Included under the Awesomeness banner are AwesomenessTV, a leading destination for original programming serving the global Gen Z audience; Awesomeness Films; DreamWorksTV and Awestruck. Investors include Comcast, Verizon and Hearst.

About VidCon

Bringing together tens of thousands of stakeholders from around the world, Vidcon is the world’s largest gathering of fans, creators and industry leaders invested in the most powerful cultural force since the invention of the motion picture — digital video.

Held each summer in Anaheim, California, VidCon assembles fans, veteran and amateur creators, working professionals, and industry thought-leaders for three days of celebration, introspection, and discussion.

Hank and John Green founded VidCon in 2010, and total attendance in 2016 was 26,400.

VidCon programming follows a three-track format, designed to appeal to everyone from the biggest media companies to the most passionate fans.

The Industry Track features keynotes, fireside chats, seminars and product demonstrations geared toward attendees working in the online video industry.

The Creator Track, now in its second year, serves attendees looking to make better content, grow their online presence, enter the industry, meet fellow creators, and learn the ins-and-outs of online video culture.

The Community Track engages attendees interested in experiencing the online video culture through Q&As, discussions, concerts, interviews, movie nights, meet-ups, and games.