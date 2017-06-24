This award represents our focus on building long-lasting relationships, both with our clients and with our community. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau, and we thank them for their support.

Houston-based inbound marketing agency, Bonafide, was one of 292 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on May 10, 2017. The award recognizes local companies for superior service and a commitment to excellence in the workplace. This is Bonafide’s second Winner of Distinction Award in two years.

“We like to say we’re hell-bent on forming long-lasting relationships. It’s one of our founding principles,” said Shareef Defrawi, president and founder of Bonafide. “This award represents our focus on building long-lasting relationships, both with our clients and with our community. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau, and we thank them for their support.”

Bonafide is a digital marketing agency and HubSpot Gold Agency Partner. For nearly a decade, the company has helped growth-minded businesses attract new customers through inbound and content marketing, SEO, PPC advertising, social media, PR, technology and more.