The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) has announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors.

As part of the organization’s commitment to diversity, and in line with its ongoing promise to enhance its overall operations, DVNF has added three new members to its board with professional experience that will serve the organization well.

Anna Saez is a U.S. Army veteran, a retired staff sergeant. Anna brings many financial and administrative skills and capacities to DVNF, with a track record of building high functioning partnerships and effectively communicating with stakeholders to facilitate decision making.

Ms. Saez has over two decades of professional experience in the field of financial accountability, serving as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at accounting firms with nonprofit clients, as an Audit Manager at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and currently as a Financial Officer at AccountingBot - a software solutions provider.

Scott Carson is a Marine veteran, with a history of impeccable leadership in all his professional endeavors. A 1991 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Scott served in many overseas duties as part of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), including operations in Somalia and the noncombatant evacuation of American citizens in the war-torn Rwanda.

Mr. Carson brings an impressive background and record of superb professional leadership to DVNF. After leaving the Marine Corps, he went to work for Humana, where, among other duties, he was also asked to help create Humana’s optimal staffing level metrics used throughout the country today. He moved on to be a Key Account Executive with UnitedHealthcare, winning multiple sales awards. He now works as a consultant in Maryland, and is very active in several community outreach efforts.

Elizabeth Roman Jones brings a decorated legal career to DVNF. Elizabeth is a Magna Cum Laude undergraduate of the University of Puerto Rico. In 2002, she received her J.D. from University of Puerto Rico, with Cum Laude honors.

Jones has over twelve years of experience in counseling corporate clients, executives and board members on matters related to contracts, employment, compliance and ethics. Due to her wide range of corporate compliance knowledge and experience, she has been sought as a speaker and mentor to new practitioners. While boasting an impressive legal career, her passion is to lead people and find solutions to organizational problems, and finds it very rewarding to serve and be loyal to one client. This is the reason why she made a transition to an organizational environment. She is currently the Compliance Officer for Primescape Solutions, a prime contractor for The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in Washington, DC.

Mrs. Jones is an active member of several associations and provides pro bono representation to homeless people, battered spouses, and foreign nationals.

“We are very excited to add Anna, Scott, and Elizabeth to our board of directors,” said DVNF Chief Executive Officer, Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.). “Their skills and experience will be vital to the growth and development of DVNF as we adapt to a changing nonprofit landscape, and we thank them for volunteering their time and expertise to our board.”

The next DVNF board meeting will take place in Pittsburgh, PA in July. For more, visit http://www.dvnf.org.

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:

