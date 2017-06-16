Danielle McMahan Joins York as Chief Human Resources Officer

York Risk Services Group (York), a premier provider of claims management, managed care, specialized loss adjusting, alternative risk programs, pool administration and other insurance services, today announced that Danielle McMahan has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer, succeeding Carol Montgomery who will retire in August. Danielle will oversee York’s talent management initiatives and programs including recruiting, training and development, performance management, benefits, and employee experience.

“We will miss Carol’s valuable counsel and leadership. She has helped York grow from a regional TPA to a leading national provider of diversified insurance services, and has helped build an organization that attracts and retains top talent. I am grateful for her lasting contributions to York,” said Rick Taketa, President and CEO of York. “I also appreciate that she helped find such an outstanding successor. Delivering the best claim and risk management solutions to our clients depends on York attracting, retaining and developing the best people. Danielle’s experience in building and leading strong talent management teams and programs that help drive organizational growth, alignment and success make her a great addition to our executive team,” he added.

Danielle comes to York with over 20 years’ experience, most recently as the Vice President of Global Talent for American Express Global Business Travel, where she led the standup of the talent management philosophy and processes, recruitment infrastructure and enterprise learning organization. Danielle has also held executive positions in Human Resources at ADP and Citi.

“I am pleased to be joining York.” said McMahan. “York’s commitment to helping employees develop professionally and to sustaining a culture of positive collaboration, caring, customer focus and respect are part of what makes York an industry leader. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organization to ensure that we have the talent we need to support our strategies and deliver outstanding results and service to our clients.”

Danielle received a BA in Psychology from Barnard and an MA in organizational psychology from Columbia University.

York Risk Services Group Inc. is a premier provider of diversified insurance and risk management solutions, including claims management, managed care, specialized loss adjusting, pool administration, and loss control nationwide. York provides risk management and managed care solutions to a variety of strategic partners, including insurance carriers, self-insureds, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs, programs, risk pools and public entities. The third largest TPA in the U.S., York delivers customized claims solutions for all lines of business, including property, liability, products liability, ocean and inland marine, environmental, transportation and logistics, construction and workers' compensation.

