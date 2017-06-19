HM Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Highmark Inc. is one of America’s top Stop Loss and Managed Care Reinsurance carriers. In recent years, HM’s customer base has consolidated and their buying power has grown. To continue growing profitably, HM recognized the need for a new brand position and website.

For Elliance, the challenge became how to quickly distinguish what “Quality” means for customers tempted to commoditize what HM brings to the table. This meant shifting the emphasis of HM’s value proposition away from its insurance products and onto its people.

Their new brand position, “Guarding Financial Health” communicates the higher purpose of their service and product offering.

The new website, HMIG.com heightens the financial value and human impact that HM’s people bring to self-insured groups, and managed care plans. It positions HM as trusted stewards of financial wellbeing, and is designed to open doors to more client conversations.

“Elliance took on a dual challenge to elevate HM’s brand and positioning strategy and develop a new website that would deliver the brand message. On both fronts, they were great partners. Throughout the process of senior management interviews, brand recommendations and ultimately the delivery of a website to support the brand, the Elliance team earned the respect and confidence of HM’s marketing team and leadership,” said Diane Lewis, Director of Marketing & Communications at HM Insurance Group.

“Redesigning a client’s website is never a matter of putting a new skin on the past. It’s an essential means for elevating their brand and transforming their organization,” said Craig Otto, Director of Brand Development at Elliance.

ABOUT HM Insurance Group

HM Insurance Group (HM) is a national insurance company that works to protect employers and health care entities from the financial risks associated with health care costs. With nearly 35 years in the market, HM is among the top carriers nationally for Stop Loss insurance, protecting self-funded clients from financial loss associated with unexpected large or catastrophic claims. Similarly, HM’s Managed Care Reinsurance product line delivers optimal coverage for the financial protection of frisk-bearing entities such as payers, providers and ACOs.

About Elliance

Elliance is a Pittsburgh-based marketing agency that is helping b2b marketers, colleges, banks and non-profits leverage the power of digital, data and story to increase their Market Value. Their team of communications artists and information scientists uses a proven, strategic process that helps clients capture greater Share of Mind, Share of Voice and Share of Market.