Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, and Snowbound, the independent leader in HTML5 document viewing, will host a webinar on insurance claims processing. This one-hour webinar from 11AM–12PM on June 20, 2017 will educated attendees on how technologies work together to create a competitive advantage.

Insurers are in a constant race to stay ahead of the competition, find ways to reduce costs, and still increase throughput while keeping customers happy. While it may seem like a daunting task to do more with less, it is possible if the right technologies are leveraged.

The Insurance Document Automation Solution from Zia Consulting and VirtualViewer® HTML5 from Snowbound work help those in the insurance industry:



Expedite claims processing with streamlined collaboration where users can open multiple documents in one tabbed window, compare documents side by side with a split screen, split and merge documents, and leverage XML-based annotations and true secure redactions.

Ensure remote access to claims and empower external and internal users—including agents, call center representatives, adjusters, and underwriters—to review and process claims from any location and on any device with a web browser (mobile, tablet, etc.) without needing to download additional applications.

Immediately view only content needed through Unique Page On Demand technology that eliminates the need for users to wait for entire documents to download or stream so the content needed for review opens in seconds.

Enhance automated compliance and archiving as demands can be complicated by policy changes or claims that are introduced over the life of the policy—changes that can be hard to track. The risk of non-compliance is reduced and on-demand, universal access to critical content and audit trails of document workflows is provided.

“One customer was able to migrate more than 10 million documents in just seven days and create an automated mailroom,” said Emily Long, Senior Director of Business Development at Zia Consulting. “They now intelligently route claims documents with our insurance document automation solution and have decreased processing time from two days to 15 minutes.”

