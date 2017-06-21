EduMind and UC Davis Launch Management Series

EduMind and UC Davis share the same vision: to provide quality education and help students not only gain an education but also learn skills that they can apply to real-world applications.

EduMind, in association with the University of California, Davis Graduate School of Management, recently launched a management program series that focuses on opening new pathways to becoming an effective leader in business today.

The Excellence in Operations Management Program Series offers 80 hours of on-demand material. Once students register, they have two years to complete the program at their own pace. Topics include decision making, managing costs, negotiation skills and building strong relationships in the workplace.

“The attainment of excellence in operations is closely linked with how companies differentiate themselves and command market premiums and market share,” said Rao Unnava, Ph.D., dean of the UC Davis Graduate School of Management.

Many of the courses in the program are taught by subject-matter experts from UC Davis. Decision Making and Problem Solving Using Analytics is one of the core classes offered in the series and is taught by Rachel Chen, Ph.D., professor at the UC Davis Graduate School of Management.

“My course introduces several commonly used modeling tools and provides an introduction to the art of modeling,” Chen said.

Chen said online teaching is new to her, but she explained the benefits of offering an online program series.

“The program series provides students easy access to quality content,” she said. “It requires more careful design of the content but has the ability to reach out to a broader audience on the subject.”

This partnership is the first time UC Davis has worked with another company to construct an executive education program that is entirely online, according to Director of Executive Education Angela Stopper, Ph.D.

“We’re excited for the opportunities that a program series of this caliber in partnership with EduMind will offer to those looking to continue their lifelong learning journey with the UC Davis Graduate School of Management,” Stopper said.

The partnership stemmed from shared values, goals and overall success.

Dedicated to preparing innovative leaders for global impact, the UC Davis Graduate School of Management is consistently ranked among the premier business schools in the United States and internationally. U.S. News & World Report’s most recent ranking places UC Davis among the top 50 full-time MBA programs—the top 9 percent in the U.S.—for the 22nd consecutive year.

EduMind is a worldwide provider of test prep courses using proven technology to deliver quality courses anywhere.

To sharpen your leadership skills and achieve excellence in operations management, visit http://www.edumind.com/management/excellence-operations-management.html.