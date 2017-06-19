SutiSoft Upgrades SutiHR to Further Simplify HR Tasks

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of web-based and mobile business management solutions, announces new features to SutiHR, its online HR management platform. These enhancements further simplify HR management activities and improve the user experience.

Some of the features include: Custom Requisition Templates

HR administrators can create custom requisition templates. The custom templates can be made available to managers or employees in their dashboard, where a requisition can be initiated.

Enhanced New UI

SutiHR now includes a new responsive user interface with streamlined navigation and simplified screens.

Group On-boarding Tasks

SutiHR has the ability to group on-boarding tasks providing a more seamless on-boarding process for both HR administrators and employees.

Additional Reports

SutiHR provides additional Time-off reports that allow HR administrators to view time-off based on the type of time-off accrued.

For more information about the product, please visit: http://www.sutihr.com or call us at 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft:

Sutisoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at http://www.sutisoft.com.