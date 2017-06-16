Strategic Factory Launches CannaBiz Creative

CannaBiz Creative are experts in cross-media marketing! We can help you with all your online & offline marketing needs—all under one roof! A hyrbid agency helping canna-businesses grow and thrive.

Strategic Factory is committing itself to Maryland’s medical marijuana industry with the creation of CannaBiz Creative, a marketing and consultation agency dedicated to providing support to licensees in the state of Maryland and beyond.

Strategic Factory’s recent acquisition of Spokes Marketing, a marketing company specializing in marketing strategy, social media, web design, email marketing and online advertising, has strengthened this unique hybrid agency. Strategic Factory’s 40,000-square-foot facility in Owings Mills is a complete one-stop shop for printing, mailing, packaging, graphic design, signage, promotional products and customized branded apparel. CEO Keith Miller believes this combination is a perfect fit for Maryland’s blossoming MMJ industry.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to help establish Maryland as a major player in the growing medical marijuana industry,” Miller said. “We’re honored to be a part of this historical movement and are eager to assist growers, processors and dispensaries market and promote their products and services throughout the state. CannaBiz Creative, powered by Strategic Factory, is truly a one-stop shop for the cannabis industry’s marketing and branding needs. We have more than 150 team members ready to handle the entire process, from strategy development through branding and production to detailed reporting.”

Maryland is now one of 21 states where medicinal use of the drug is legal. More than 6,000 Marylanders have registered to use medical marijuana, and 275 doctors have registered to recommend the drug.

According to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, 102 pre-approvals were provided to companies to dispense medical marijuana to registered patients who have had the drug recommended by a certified physician. New Frontier, a marijuana industry research group, estimates Maryland's market will be worth $211 million by 2021. Medical cannabis is expected to be made available to patients by late summer or early fall of 2017.

