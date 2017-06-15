As a NFC technology company we are very excited about the announcement that iOS 11 will give developers access to the NFC chip in iPhones

T.A.P. Tag Technologies, LLC announced today that their programming team has begun development in anticipation of the launch of iOS 11 this fall. While T.A.P. Tags have always supported iPhone users through QR Codes, with NFC functionality opened up to third party app developers the process will be streamlined.

“As a NFC technology company we are very excited about the announcement that iOS 11 will give developers access to the NFC Chip in iPhones. We have been waiting for this for a while and have already started the process of updating our app with the beta version of iOS 11” said David Berroa, T.A.P. Tag Technologies.

The announcement that third party app developers would be able to access the NFC chip was made after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote on June 5th. Iphone 7 and newer will feature the capability to read NFC tags with iOS 11. T.A.P. Tag Technologies is ready to embrace this new feature with enhancements to their app and T.A.P. Tags their line of NFC enhanced promotional items.

T.A.P. Tags are NFC enhanced promotional items designed to help businesses put their message right on their customers’ smart phones. T.A.P. Tags can display virtually any URL or uploaded file with just a simple tap of an NFC enabled smartphone. T.A.P. Tag Technologies also recently released an integrated calendar function that allows T.A.P. Tags to automatically create events in the phone’s calendar app. Every T.A.P. Tag promotional item is controlled by the T.A.P. Tag user interface and can be programmed to open websites, digital business cards, special offers, calendar functions, uploaded files, and more.

For more information on T.A.P. Tag Technologies please visit http://www.TapTagTech.com and download the QR CodeReader- Tap Tag Tech app.