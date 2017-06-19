The Continental Products Company (http://www.continentalprod.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KEENE Family Holdings and leader in specialty coatings, industrial paints and sealants, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Robert Lesher into the newly-created position of Market Manager, Wood Coatings and Greenhouse Products.

“I'm excited to be joining Continental, a local company with such a long history and well-respected reputation,” said Lesher. “I look forward to doing my part to continue with Continental’s focus on superior product quality, innovation and customer service within the specialty wood coatings and greenhouse markets”

Lesher joined Continental Products on June 5, 2017 and is responsible for distributor coordination, sales and market development, product management and the overall growth strategy of the well-known WEATHERSEAL™, POLYSEAL™, PUTTYLASTIC™ and KOOL RAY™ brands. Lesher will be based in the field in Cleveland with an office at the Continental Products plant in Euclid.

"Robert is a consummate professional with a refreshingly broad and unique set of skills and expertise,” said Charles “Chuck” Soeder, President of Continental Products and Cansto Coatings. "I’m pleased that someone with his experience and background in the growth and management of specialty product lines was available to help me lead the charge here at Continental. Robert is a welcome addition and is poised to make an immediate impact on our business.”

Lesher has a BS in Chemical Engineering from Ohio University and an MBA from Tiffin University and nearly 19 years of professional experience in B2B market development, product management, and technical marketing across a wide cross-section of industries that encompasses specialty chemicals, construction products and wireless communications technology. You may contact Robert at rcl(at)continetalprod(dot)com or 216-333-1385.

Founded in 1916 and acquired by KEENE Family Holdings of Mayfield Heights in October of 2016, The Continental Products Company specializes in compliant water-borne, high solids, 2K (epoxy & urethane) and customized paint technologies for use in various Industrial manufacturing markets. Continental also manufactures stains, waterborne varnishes and sealants and specialty coatings and sealants for the commercial Greenhouse Industry.