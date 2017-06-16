InTouch Technology has expanded its member lifecycle management software offering with the addition of InTouch Presents. With InTouch Presents, health clubs gain a powerful new tool to aid and enhance their sales presentations and convert more leads.

InTouch Presents provides a clear, structured flow for sales teams to follow with membership and personal training leads. Using InTouch Presents, club managers and sales professionals can quickly create compelling presentation slides that support their club’s culture, drives sales and displays up to date information.

Other benefits of InTouch Presents include:



Seamless presentation flow

Peace of mind by offering access to up to date sales promotions

Eliminates additional steps to deliver consistent, branded and professional pitches

Gathers and shows personalized lead health goals

Displays your club's pricing structure and membership levels

Accessible via the InTouch application

Easy set up and configuration

To learn more about InTouch Presents and schedule a free, live demo of the tool, click here.

