Multi-faceted award-winning payment solutions provider North American Bancard (NAB), announced NAB Velocity, its front-end omnichannel payments platform, has partnered with SalesVu to offer a fully integrated EMV solution. SalesVu has developed a comprehensive offering of integrated mobile and cloud-based solutions that address the operational needs for many types of merchants.

“The partnership with SalesVu represents a mutual passion for delivering a secure and efficient payment solution for merchants,” said Pat Ward, Vice President of Channel Sales at NAB. “We are very excited to realize the full potential of this partnership through new merchant acquisition, dynamic customer service experiences and streamlined payment processes.”

SalesVu is a payment solution designed to significantly improve efficiency in the workforce by offering a fully integrated all-in-one solution for restaurant, retail and mobile customers. Additionally, merchants can benefit from SalesVu’s self-order kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) solutions for iPads.

"Our objective is to provide a simple sales and on-boarding process, making it as easy as possible for our processing partners to offer integrated payment processing to their merchants alongside a market leading business management solution," said Greg Peer, VP of Sales for SalesVu.

About North American Bancard

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, North American Bancard (NAB), is an award-winning leader in credit card processing - administering merchant services for client companies of all sizes. NAB executes solutions for payment processing including credit, debit, EBT, check conversion and guarantee, gift/loyalty cards and mobile purchasing. Founded and accredited as an MSP/ISO in 1992, NAB is committed to setting the benchmark for client service, competitive pricing, and the latest in technology to its client companies. With more than $36 billion in payments processed in 2016, for more than 250,000 businesses, North American Bancard is dedicated to providing superior solutions for American businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.nabancard.com.

About SalesVu

SalesVu is a complete POS and business management solution. Our iPad POS app, Branded App for ordering and scheduling, combine to create powerful and easy to use business management tools for merchants in the restaurant, retail, and professional services verticals. We service full-service and quick-service restaurants, bars, breweries, and vineyards, along with various boutique retail merchants. We have also recently expanded our feature set to provide beauty and wellness professional service providers with an affordable and easy to use business management solution.