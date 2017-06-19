GiftTree Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

GiftTree

This June marks 20 years in business for the Vancouver-based national specialty gift retailer GiftTree, whose online store and bi-annual print catalogs have created and inspired over 5 million memorable gift-giving moments.

With facilities in Vancouver, WA, Charlotte, NC and Austin, TX to ensure 1-2 day shipping to most cities, GiftTree has evolved from a tiny, family-owned operation to a recognized brand in the world of high-end gifting with over 100 permanent employees. In their 20 years of offering gourmet food gifts, fine wine, gift baskets and personalized keepsakes, GiftTree has used 14 million feet of satin ribbon to hand-tie nearly 3 million bows around their exclusive, signature offerings.

“Having thousands of customers make the considered choice of expressing themselves through GiftTree over the past 20 years is both an honor and an inspiration," says GiftTree's President, Martin McClanan. "An honor because they chose us, and an inspiration because we must be exceptional every day.”

To celebrate this anniversary milestone and their passion for great gift-giving, GiftTree is hosting the 20th Anniversary Perfect Gift Giveaway on their official Facebook page, where 20 gift wishes will be granted to people who want to honor a special occasion or person in their life. Five winners will be selected each week for four weeks. In addition, GiftTree will be releasing a video on GiftTree's origins and passion for great gifts which can be seen on their website, as well as rolling out an article series on elevating gift-giving to find the perfect gift for every milestone that arises for both business and personal gift giving. This article series begins June 5th and can be found on GiftTree's blog.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About GiftTree – Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, GiftTree has delighted in turning ordinary gifting moments into extraordinary ones since its founding in 1997 by owners Craig Bowen and Esther Díez. With a passion for fine wine and gourmet food, GiftTree defines generosity by offering a carefully curated collection of gifts for holidays, promotions and every day gift-giving moments, personal and business occasions alike.