This psychological suspense novel intertwines the fates of Lee (Leslie) and Veronica, Lee’s psychiatrist and mother. Lee is taken from Veronica, to live for years with a violent kidnapper. Veronica turns from Jungian dream therapist to forensic psychiatrist, seeking her son. Locked in a desert shack, in his loneliness and despair Lee invents an angel who converses with him and protects him. Lee (who takes on the name Leslie) finally escapes and hitchhikes to San Francisco to the derelict Tenderloin District to perform a strip club act dressed as an angel. The popular act is entitled, "The Angel of Polk Street".

Discovered by the cop who originally handled the case, Leslie is identified as the boy, Lee, and returns to his mother as a transgender teen. Mother and child struggle to recover their lives and love.

“A beautiful and hopeful book… [the] fast-paced narrative pulls one inward to self, to considering good and evil and the formation of identify. Highly recommended.” Rosalie Reigle, Bad Reviews.

“Newbrough is clearly a stunning writer speaking emotionally to universal themes.” Batya Weinbaum, Author of Feminist Voices.

“Powerful and insightful, …delivers an unflinching examination of the best and worst aspects of the human condition.” Nathan Beauchamp, Co-author, Universe Extended, Award winning science fiction series.

“An enjoyable and compelling book. Read it, and then look around you. How many angels do you see?” Stephanie Ann Blythe, Transgender activist.

“Readers of this heartrending and gripping affirmation of transgender identity will respond with a resounding “YES, BRAVA!” Marjorie Larney, Author, LGBT Youth Human Rights.

“The prose is intense and dramatic, leading the reader into complete submersion in this dark yet inspiring tale. Andrea Wesley, Nightwood Journal.

CELESTE NEWBROUGH is the author of seven books. Her shorter works are widely published in literary, feminist, and gay journals. Her collection of short stories, Unspent Motion (2013), and of poetry, The Archetype Strikes Back (2010), received raves from critics and reviewers, including Human Right Quarterly and Kirkus Reviews. If you want to review The Angel of Polk Street contact books(at)onecraftpublishinghouse(dot)com for a review copy.