Search Technologies, the leading IT services firm specializing in the design and implementation of enterprise search and big data applications, announced today that it has been named to Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine’s 5th annual list of 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Compiled annually by their editorial staff, the DBTA 100 recognizes companies based on their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in delivering big data products and services to the marketplace.

According to Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at DBTA, this list seeks to highlight those companies that have been successful in establishing themselves as unique resources for data professionals and stakeholders.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by DBTA Magazine for our strides and innovation within the big data and search industry,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Search Technologies. “With the rise of open source, massive volumes of structured and unstructured data, and the need to do complex analytics, search has become an integral part of the big data revolution. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, helping hundreds of customers around the world solve their complex data retrieval problems by implementing search-enabled big data applications,” he added.

The “DBTA 100” is compiled annually by the editorial staff at Database Trends and Applications. This year’s selections can be viewed at http://www.dbta.com.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Search Technologies has offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Czech Republic, and in Central America. Search Technologies’ customers include EMC Corporation, Adecco Group, Library of Congress, U.S. National Archives, and the European Union Publishing Office.

About Search Technologies

With more than 800 customers worldwide, Search Technologies is the leading trusted and independent technology services firm specializing in the design, implementation, and management of search and big data analytics applications. Our experienced team and unique technical assets help us deliver customized search and analytics applications that are easier to use, less expensive, more powerful, and more reliable. To learn more, visit http://www.searchtechnologies.com.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience. Visit http://www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.