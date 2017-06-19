ThinkGenetic, Inc., an interactive, web-based platform providing a GPS for those living with a genetic condition or seeking to determine if their health problems are caused by a genetic disease, today announced the hire of certified genetic counselor and medical writer, Deepti Babu, to Vice President of Communications and Patient Advocacy. She will have the primary responsibility to advocate for patients living with genetic conditions across ThinkGenetic’s activities.

"Deepti's role is to be the voice of the patient in the products and services that we create here at ThinkGenetic," said Len Barker, President, ThinkGenetic. "Her reputation in the clinic and in industry is one of compassion, clear communication, and energy. We are very fortunate to have her in this critical leadership position."

Ms. Babu joined the company in June and immediately began working closely with multiple teams, providing oversight and direction to ensure ThinkGenetic’s content, communications, and relationships are crafted in a way that best serves the needs of the patient community.

“I am still pinching myself about joining the ThinkGenetic team in a role that seamlessly follows my passions for genetics, writing, and families,” explains Ms. Babu, “My talented teammates are so impressive, and I look forward to making a positive difference for people and families living with genetic diseases.”

Ms. Babu earned her Master’s in Human Genetics/Genetic Counseling from Sarah Lawrence College in 1999. She is a highly skilled writer and editor with medical communications and marketing experience, as well as 15 years of clinical acumen as a certified genetic counselor across medical specialties in two countries. She is also an active member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) and Canadian Association of Genetic Counsellors (CAGC), and looks forward to beginning her two-year term as a Director-at-Large with the NSGC Board of Directors next year.

Deepti is thrilled to join the ThinkGenetic team and help families with genetic conditions. When not doing this, she is often poring over cookbooks, being grilled by her sons on superhero factoids, or writing about her family’s foodie gene on her blog. In addition, Deepti is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Guidelines International Network North America Webinar Series, “Guideline Development for Non Physician Clinicians” webinar on June 29, 2017, discussing work she did with the NSGC’s Practice Guidelines Committee.

ThinkGenetic.com is currently in an open beta format and its new SymptomMatcher tool for genetic conditions is under development. For more information on ThinkGenetic, visit http://www.thinkgenetic.com.

# # #

About ThinkGenetic, Inc. - ThinkGenetic aims to help patients by shortening the time to diagnosis while providing trustworthy support alongside their journey of living with a genetic condition. Using its accessible, patient-focused content created by medical specialists, ThinkGenetic engages with the genetic disease community while also creating user-driven data streams that offer valuable insights into the community's needs. Learn more at ThinkGenetic.com.