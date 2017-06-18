Kelly Doyle CEOs need top notch technologists with superior business acumen who can help lead the company’s digital transformation.

Heller Search Associates Inc., an executive recruiting firm specializing in Chief Information Officers (CIO), Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), and other senior level technology executives in all sectors, announced the appointment of Kelly Doyle as Managing Director.

Kelly has over 20 years of industry experience in executive search and talent acquisition, with a focus in technology. She joins Heller Search from Nuance Communications, a global technology company, where she spent ten years hiring executives and teams across multiple divisions, as well as corporate functions. Kelly was a member of the talent acquisition team that helped Nuance scale from $200 million to $2 billion in revenue.

“The credibility Heller Search has built among IT professionals through its thought leadership and publications is unique in the industry,” said Kelly Doyle. “It gives the firm access to a deeper, higher quality candidate pool, resulting in superior talent for our clients. I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative company,” she added.

For this critical role, Heller Search retained the services of Rochelle Schumer, co-founder of R&L Associates, Ltd., a firm specializing in placing search professionals within the search industry.

To meet the growing demand for their IT recruiting services, Heller Search also announced that Brittany Jeeves recently joined the firm as Associate Recruiter. Brittany comes to Heller Search from Rocket Software, an infrastructure software company, where she was Recruiting Coordinator. Prior to Rocket Software, she held a similar role at Pegasystems, a business process management software firm.

“Because digital technology now informs, or even defines, business strategy, CEOs realize that they need IT leaders who can do far more than deliver their projects on time and on budget,” said Martha Heller, CEO of Heller Search, speaking of the firm’s expansion. “They need top notch technologists with superior business acumen who can help lead the company’s digital transformation. As a result, more organizations are interested to work with an IT recruiting specialist like Heller Search when looking for these critical, scarce resources,” she added.

In recent months, Heller Search has placed CIOs and VP-level IT executives at Warner Music Group, Visteon, Talbots, Intuit, and Stanley Black & Decker.

Heller Search is well-known among members of the IT profession for publishing quality blogs, e-books and videos that help them meet the challenges they face as technology executives. Thousands of technology and talent acquisition professionals read The Heller Report, a weekly e-newsletter. Apollo Research recently named Martha Heller one of the biggest CIO influencers. Her second book, Be the Business: CIOs in the New Era of IT was published in September 2016.

About Heller Search Associates

Heller Search is a retained executive search firm specializing in Chief Information Officers (CIO), Chief Technology Officers (CTO), Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) and all senior information technology positions (VPs and Directors of IT) nationwide, across all industries. Their clients include Fortune 500 as well as mid-market companies, higher education, non-profits, small businesses and high tech startups. Heller Search is in the top 50 on Forbes’ 2017 list of top executive recruiting firms, and is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit http://www.hellersearch.com.