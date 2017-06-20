AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Benefit Resource Group

"BRG has core values that are synonymous with the representation of our Employee Benefits practice. We will continue to operate towards the same goals and client focus." stated AssuredPartners Regional President, Mike Paschke.

AssuredPartners, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Benefit Resource Group (BRG) in Reno, Nevada which reports approximately $2.8 million in revenues. BRG focuses on approaching employee benefits with clients of all sizes to strategically place group benefits. The staff of 14 will remain under the leadership of Managing Partner Lauren Yurick.

“BRG has created a unique approach to ensuring that we bring real benefit back to our employee benefits clients. Through our Workforce ReFormulaTM Revolution we are able to provide successful strategies for our clients with our trusted advisors,” said BRG Managing Partner Lauren Yurick. “Our clients are our priority and we value the success and commitment to our future that AssuredPartners will bring to us through their national platform.” stated Todd Wilson, BRG Managing Partner.

AssuredPartners Regional President, Mike Paschke, stated, “BRG has core values that are synonymous with the representation of our Employee Benefits practice. We will continue to operate towards the same goals and client focus. We are pleased to have the employees and clients of BRG join AssuredPartners.”

For more information about Benefit Resource Group, please visit: http://www.benresgroup.com.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $865 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 190 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 170 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr.com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”