Author F. Scott Fitzgerald and wife, Zelda, lived the "Great Gatsby" life that inspired an elite summer package from The Landing Resort, drawing on Lake Tahoe’s elegant history. The two-night summer getaway replicates “Great Gatsby”-era luxury while sharing Tahoe’s stately summer home past.

They were the hallmarks of a golden age: Champagne toasts against a backdrop of twinkling lights and a shimmering lake. High-spirited conversation and inspired moments of purposeful rest and recreation. A new Roaring Twenties Summer Escape package from The Landing Resort & Spa in South Lake Tahoe, California, invites guests to enjoy the spirit of expansive cheer and lighthearted leisure that marked the 1920s, a time of great social and cultural advancement in the United States.

Offered Aug. 1 – Sept. 30, 2017, The Landing's two-night summer vacation getaway replicates “Great Gatsby”-era luxury and prosperity while sharing South Lake Tahoe’s stately summer home past. Lake Tahoe’s only five-star boutique lakeside resort, The Landing created its Roaring Twenties summer travel package to provide guests with a peek into Tahoe history through activities that hark back to this charmed era, including a sunset champagne cruise and a guided tour of one of Tahoe’s magnificent historic properties.

Highlights include:



Complimentary Gatsby-era Champagne Cocktail or Gin Rickey in Jimmy’s resplendent onyx-backed bar, on the lakeview deck or delivered to the room.

A magical dinner at Jimmy’s, The Landing’s elegant and inviting “Best of Tahoe”-ranked restaurant, which serves Greek-inspired, Mediterranean-influenced cuisine for three meals daily.

Two fifty-minute treatments in the serene and restful Spa at The Landing.

A tour for two of one of the area’s first grand summer homes, the “hidden castle” known as Vikingsholm, built in 1929 on picturesque Emerald Bay.

A two-hour Lake Tahoe sunset cruise, complete with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, on the Safari Rose, a vintage 80-foot luxury yacht with a past that includes sailing the Caribbean with captains of industry.

Guests visiting Aug. 12-13 can get in the spirit – and costume – for the annual Great Gatsby Festival, presented by the Tahoe Heritage Foundation.

In addition, nearby summer adventures such as golf, hiking, biking, kayaking and fishing offer more opportunities to enjoy the abundance of the outdoors. And at the end of the day, The Landing’s cozy yet spacious rooms await, each individually and lavishly decorated with gas fireplaces, soft-leather furnishings, private balconies and indulgent marble baths.

Price for The Landing’s new two-night package for two, which runs from Aug. 1 – Sept. 30, 2017, is $1,500 (double occupancy; tax and resort fee additional). Rate includes two nights’ lodging, dinner at Jimmy’s ($150 dining credit), two Roaring Twenties cocktails (champagne cocktail or Gin Rickey); two 50-minute spa treatments; Vikingsholm tour for two and Lake Tahoe sunset cruise for two. Two weeks’ advance booking required; package is subject to availability. For full details and reservations, visit http://www.thelandingtahoe.com.

