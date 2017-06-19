UNIVERSAL WINDOWS DIRECT has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Plain Dealer. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment. We try to encourage a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. This is a place of growth and opportunity, we help each other. Our employees mean the world to us, and we don’t take them for granted,” said Bill Barr, UWD co-founder. This is a significant achievement for Universal Windows Direct, especially since it’s directly from the employees.

About UNIVERSAL WINDOWS DIRECT

Universal Windows Direct is an exterior renovation company based out of Cleveland, Ohio, with Corporate locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Charlotte, along with a growing number of authorized dealer locations. It was founded in 2002 by William Barr and Michael Strmac, who had a mission to provide the highest quality home improvement products at the best possible value. Today, Universal Windows Direct is one of the fastest-growing home improvement companies in the country that offers replacement products to fit nearly any budget.