Randall L. Shrum, CPA The addition of Randy Shrum to Smith & Howard bolsters our already strong nonprofit team, brings added expertise and allows us to continue to grow this vital piece of the firm’s practice. - Sean Taylor, Partner

On June 16, 2017, Smith & Howard, a top Atlanta accounting firm announced the addition of Randall L. Shrum, CPA as a Principal in the firm and a member of the Assurance Services Group. He was most recently Managing Director at a national accounting firm and had previously been a Principal at a regional accounting firm headquartered in Atlanta.

Randy Shrum has spent over 25 years in public accounting with the bulk of his career focused on the nonprofit sector. While at the national firm, he provided audit, internal control, governance and other services to nonprofit organizations. Randy served as nonprofit industry practice leader for the Southeast United States, leading the Mid-South Market Territory higher education and nonprofit practice and the Social Services subsector of the national firm’s nonprofit Senior Leadership Team.

Sean Taylor, Smith & Howard’s Assurance Services Partner said, “The addition of Randy Shrum to Smith & Howard bolsters our already strong nonprofit team, brings added expertise and allows us to continue to grow this vital piece of the firm’s practice. Randy’s passion for the nonprofit sector and for mentoring staff who share that passion make him a natural fit for our firm.”

John Lucht, Managing Partner added, “I echo Sean’s excitement about the addition of Randy Shrum to our nonprofit team. We are confident that he will quickly become a valued leader at Smith & Howard and we look forward to introducing him to many of our clients in the coming weeks.”

Randy Shrum has been in Atlanta since 2005, moving here with his wife and two sons from his home near South Bend, Indiana. He attended Indiana University, where he received a BS in Accounting. He is active in the community at a professional and civic level, serving as Audit Committee Chairman of the Cobb County Community Foundation, a member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants’ Nonprofit Taskforce Committee, and as a member of the GSCPA, AICPA and the Knights of Columbus.

*******

Smith & Howard is a top Atlanta accounting firm that provides traditional accounting services as well as a wide range of services design to help nonprofit organizations achieve their missions in a financially sound manner. For information, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.