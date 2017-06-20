For companies looking for an affordable, easy to deploy and operate, yet feature rich system, Accuplus is the perfect solution, explained Bobby Kaemmer, Cadre’s Vice President of Supply Chain Services and Support.

Cadre Technologies today announced the 3.0 version of Accuplus WMS. The release includes many functional enhancements, new features and platform improvements. The release positions Accuplus for continued market growth in the small to midrange 3rd party logistics marketplace.

The system enables all warehouse functions including receiving, inventory management, picking and shipping either in a manual mode or via radio frequency. It also supports kitting and hazardous material handling.

A short list of updated functionality includes:



Expanded CAS Codes for Hazardous Material Storage

Enhanced Efficiency through Pallet Building via RF Handhelds

PDF Emailing of Invoices for Storage & Handling

Reporting of Shipped Orders by CSR

Expanded Sales Revenue Tracking by Product/Dept

“For companies looking for an affordable, easy to deploy and operate, yet feature rich system, Accuplus is the perfect solution,” explained Bobby Kaemmer, Cadre’s Vice President of Supply Chain Services and Support. “The release makes Accuplus an even more powerful and complete system to run third party operations.”

Accuplus has provided a stable, feature rich, cost-effective, warehouse software solution for more than three decades. It is one of the most used systems in North America by both large and smaller logistics service providers.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of software for fulfillment and logistics operations including warehouse management, transportation management and online collaboration. Products include Accuplus 3rd Party Logistics WMS; LogiView, SaaS based supply chain control tower; and Cadence Warehouse Management System. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit http://www.cadretech.com.