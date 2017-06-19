VIOC presenting $500k check to The Jimmy Fund - (L) Don Smith, CEO - Todd Nelson, President - Ali Rose, Marketing Rep - Michael J. McLaughlin, Internal Council - Henley Enterprises.

The 35th annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl®, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change, was the most successful to date, raising more than $500,000 for the Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

More than 45,000 New Englanders congregated in downtown Boston at Government Center June 6th-8th to sample dozens of delicious ice-cream flavors.

“We had so much fun at The Scooper Bowl this year. The Jimmy Fund is a great organization,” said Don Smith, CEO of Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee, Henley Enterprises. “Our team confirmed Valvoline Instant Oil Change is more than a fast oil change. We can scoop ice-cream even faster!”

Valvoline Instant Oil Change will be teaming up with the Jimmy Fund again July 24th- September 23rd to participate in their A Chance for Kids and Families® promotion. Scratch cards will be sold at participating store locations for $1 with all proceeds going directly to Dana-Farber.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠

Valvoline™, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠, ranked as the #2 quick-lube chain in 2016 by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model is built to deliver a quick, easy and trusted experience to every customer, every day. Visit http://www.vioc.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (http://www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. The Jimmy Fund is the official charity of the Boston Red Sox, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Massachusetts Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

From achieving the first remissions in cancer with chemotherapy in 1948, to developing the very latest new therapies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top 4 of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber sits at the center of a wide range of collaborative efforts to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center provides the latest in cancer care for adults; Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for children. The Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center unites the cancer research efforts of five Harvard academic medical centers and two graduate schools, while Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care provides high quality cancer treatment in communities outside Boston’s Longwood Medical Area.

Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique 50/50 balance between cancer research and care, and much of the Institute’s work is dedicated to translating the results of its discovery into new treatments for patients locally, and around the world.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Henley Enterprises, Inc. founded in 1989, is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate over 200 service centers across twelve states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.