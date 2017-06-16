A Great Canadian Food Race From Coast to Coast

24 hours. That’s all Ritz-Carlton, Toronto Executive Chef Daniel Craig will have to complete a food tour across Canada - in one day. To celebrate Canada’s 150th, the Canadian-born chef will team up with Culinary Adventure Co. owner Kevin Durkee to eat his way across the country on June 21st.

The edible adventure will begin at the home of Confederation in Charlottetown. Then it’s off via Air Canada to Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary before the tour ends in Vancouver at midnight on the 22nd.

During their day-long race across the country, the pair will source ingredients to be used in a Taste of Canada menu at the hotel’s signature restaurant, TOCA, starting July 1st.

“Whether it’s Nova Scotia blueberries, or sustainable fish farmed off the coast of B.C., our aim is to sample food from as many cities as we can within one day,” says Chef Craig. “We’re excited to share our adventure with guests when we return to Toronto and create a truly Canadian menu in honour of Canada’s 150th,” he says.

The coast to coast tour is part of the hotel’s new culinary program, Off the Eaten Track – a customized series of culinary tours curated exclusively for guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto by Culinary Adventure Co.

Follow the team live @facebook/ritzcarltontoronto or on Instagram @culinaryadvco; or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/canada/toronto/area-activities/off-the-eaten-track for more information.