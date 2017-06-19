FixStream Chosen as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

FixStream, a leading Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) platform has been selected as a winner for Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award, recognized as one of the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to the special award ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel, in Los Angeles. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“Selecting winners for this year’s Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. “North America has been tech’s beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2017.”

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe FixStream embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. FixStream should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Red Herring for our disruptive product,” said Sameer Padhye, Founder and CEO of FixStream. “FixStream provides the only big data operational analytics platform that delivers an end-to-end view of transaction flows correlated with applications and infrastructure in hybrid IT environments”.

FixStream solves the biggest problem facing enterprises in this new age of digital transformation – the ability to rapidly deploy new digital services while migrating to a hybrid cloud.

“Traditional domain-centric approaches to monitoring and IT operations management are becoming less effective as IT becomes more virtual, dynamic and distributed, costing companies $72,000 per minute of service outage*,” added Padhye. “FixStream correlation, visualization, and analytics across an entire hybrid IT environment has allowed enterprises to accelerate the delivery of new digital services and save $100,000’s.”

Following its Top 100 win, FixStream has been invited to the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia.

About FixStream

FixStream accelerates the delivery of new digital services. It provides analytics and visualization of business transactions correlated with application services and infrastructure (such as compute, network and storage) in hybrid IT. Customers have deployed FixStream to proactively plan and manage digital services, automate root cause analysis of business transactions and applications, optimize IT resources and reduce infrastructure cost, reduce business risk with technology migration to hybrid cloud and containers, and reduce compliance risk and costs associated with audit and compliance reports.

