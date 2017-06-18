SPHRi Certification Exam Content Outline Changes Effective for Exam Candidates in 2018

Revisions to the exam content outline for the Senior Professional in Human Resources - International™ (SPHR™) certification, from the HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®), reflect changes in HR practices requiring greater emphasis on measurement, analytical thinking and HR initiatives linked more closely with external as well as internal global business outcomes.

Highlights of the framework for future SPHRi exams, effective for all tests administered beginning January 1, 2018, can be reviewed in the 2018 SPHRi Exam Content Outline, published by HRCI.

"The revised 2018 SPHRi exam better aligns with international HR practices, emphasizing both business and HR leadership," said Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE, and CEO of HRCI, the premier organization that provides HR credentials for professionals who have demonstrated expertise in the field. "The SPHRi certification reflects the transformation of international HR professionals from functional specialists to leaders who can link strategic HR initiatives with enhancements to business performance."

As a blueprint for future SPHRi exam and test question development, the 2018 SPHRi Exam Content Outline is the result of an intensive practice analysis and study. This exercise involved representation of HR professionals from around the world.

"HRCI conducted the practice analysis following industry best practices to ensure certification holders are tested on the most current workforce trends and competencies," said Dania Eter, MBA, Chief Credentialing and Products Officer at HRCI. "The SPHRi Exam Content Outline serves as a framework for the development of future SPHRi exams and test questions that measures the knowledge and practice-based skills required for international HR leadership."

Following industry standards for the practice analysis enabled HRCI to earn the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accreditation for the SPHRi program.

"International HR competencies are changing as business needs change," Dufrane said. "Business leadership and strategy are now viewed as a foundation for all other HR activities. Measurement and analysis are also central to create talent management strategies that create competitive advantages."

