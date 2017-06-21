The WGC is honored to participate in this partnership. To not only serve the community but to serve the community's children is to make an impact in the future and I hope that you will join us to brighten a child's day. Children are our future

The Women of Global Change is an award-winning organization honored for the last four years by the White House for service and humanitarian aid. The WGC - Women of Global Change local Denver Chapter led by Melissa Tietz and Aleea Watson have teamed up with the Firestone Police Department to bring Santa to the local children there this year.

Each year the program increases with the number of children needing to be sponsored. In 2016 more than 280 children were sponsored and the towns expect a considerable jump in the next few years.

The program will start on October 13th 2017, when the Firestone Police Department will send letters to the schools for parents, in order to get information regarding specific gift ideas for each child, and will continue until December 8th 2017, when the gift wrapping is scheduled. The next day, on December 9th 2017, the gifts will be ready for pick-up in order to be delivered to the children just in time for Christmas.

"The WGC is honored to participate in this partnership. To not only serve the community but to serve the community's children is to make an impact in the future and I hope that you will join us to brighten a child's day. Children are our future" said Shellie Hunt Founder of the Women of Global Change.

Women of Global Change holds monthly meetings in the Denver area to find out more about our educational, business network, and how to participate in social impact, to volunteer or to make a donation to Santa Cops please contact us at: info(at)thewomenofglobalchange.com