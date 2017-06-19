HRCI Now Has Six Accredited Professional-Level HR Certifications and Continues to be the Only Organization With Nationally Recognized Accreditation of HR Credentials.

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) today announced it has received accreditation for its international human resource management credentials --the Professional in Human Resources - International™ (PHRi™) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources - International™ (SPHRi™) -- by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

With the accreditation of the PHRi and SPHRi, HRCI has earned accreditation for six of its professional-level certifications that demonstrate various levels of practice-driven skill, knowledge and practice-based experience in the HR field.

"Just as HRCI is known for the rigor of its certifications, offering the most recognized and trusted credentials in the HR profession, NCCA is recognized as a top authority on certification accreditation," said Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE, and CEO of HRCI, the premier organization that provides HR credentials for professionals who have demonstrated expertise in the field. "Earning accreditation for our international programs is essential to the advancement of the HR profession and individuals who seek or have earned the PHRi and SPHRi. We're proud to be part of an elite group of NCCA-accredited programs."

In addition to the PHRi and SPHRi, the other NCCA-accredited HR certifications from HRCI include the Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®), the Professional in Human Resources California® (PHRca®), the Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®), and the Global Professional in Human Resources® (GPHR®).

"HRCI remains committed to the highest certification standards by seeking and maintaining accreditation from the NCCA," said Dania Eter, MBA, Chief Credentialing and Products Portfolio Officer for HRCI. "The evaluation leading up to accreditation is rigorous, and includes an extensive organizational review of not only the certification exam, but also the organization's processes, governing body, bylaws, ethics, financial sustainability, policy and procedures, including confidentiality, security and much more."

HRCI remains the gold standard for HR certifications, including the aPHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™. For more information, please contact HRCI at info@hrci.org.

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier professional credentialing organization for the human resource management profession, setting the standard for HR excellence and expertise worldwide for more than 40 years. HR practitioners and organizations turn to HRCI to ensure, strengthen and advance the strategic value of HR through credentials such as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR®) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®). With a suite of seven certifications that represent various levels of competency, practical skills and knowledge, HRCI credentials are considered the most rigorous and trusted to earn as marks of distinction and commitment in the HR field. Learn more at http://www.hrci.org.

