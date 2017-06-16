Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Natassia Kwan spoke at the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Litigation’s Judicial Intern Opportunity Program (JIOP) orientation at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, June 13. The Annual JIOP Reception after the orientation was well attended by federal and state court judges at the trial court and appellate court levels. Kwan spoke on the “Value of Networking & Mentoring” panel. Associates Philip I. Person, Brenda L. Rosales, and Lisa Li also attended the event.

JIOP is a summer internship program open to diverse law students. Its mission is to provide opportunities to students who are members of racial and ethnic groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the profession. The program also provides opportunities to women, students with disabilities, students who are LGBT, or economically disadvantaged. The JIOP orientation provided awardee students an introduction to the program and advice from legal and judicial professionals. Kwan currently serves as the national co-chair of the JIOP Mentoring Program.

Kwan is an associate in the firm’s San Francisco office and focuses on defending companies against individual and class action claims in product liability, medical device, and pharmaceutical cases. She practices in both state and federal courts, including multidistrict litigation. Kwan also has experience with appeals and settlements in individual and mass tort cases. She earned her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and two undergraduate degrees from the University of Notre Dame.

