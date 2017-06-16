On Thursday, June 22nd, join CFA Society New York—formerly known as New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA)—for the 27th Annual High Yield Bond Conference, presented by Martin Fridson, CFA, “perhaps the most well-known figure in the high yield world,” according to Investment Dealers’ Digest. At brokerage firms including Salomon Brothers, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch, he became known for his innovative work in credit analysis and investment strategy. For nine consecutive years he was ranked number one in high yield strategy in the Institutional Investor All America Research Survey.

Leading market participants will address the challenge of rising interest rates and the reduced liquidity engendered by new regulations. Expert presenters and panelists will discuss current developments in the new issue market and leveraged loans, and highlight new research findings that can aid in understanding and forecasting the high yield market’s performance. Additional topics include:



Market Outlook

How UAFRS (Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards) Analytics Upend Traditional Corporate Credit Analysis

Buy-Side

Covenants and Distress

This 27th Annual High Yield Bond Conference is recommended for credit analysts, fixed income portfolio managers, institutional investors and financial advisors who allocate to the high yield asset class, and providers of services to money managers.

The conference will be preceded by the High Yield Bond Master Class on Wednesday. The program—with registration offered individually, as well as part of a conference bundle—focuses on the basic building blocks of high yield investment. Leading practitioners will describe state-of-the-art practice in high yield credit analysis and portfolio management techniques. Another focus will be high yield’s distinctive market structure and trading environment.

The Master Class will benefit existing and aspiring high yield practitioners, providers of services to high yield managers, and institutional asset allocators and investment advisors who seek to understand the role that high yield bonds can play in their portfolios.

To register and obtain more information, including the full slate of speakers, biographies, and a detailed agenda for the marquee event—offered both individually as well as part of a two-day bundle—please visit: https://www.nyssa.org/event/high-yield-bond-master-class-27th-annual-high-yield-bond-conference/.

DETAILS

High Yield Bond Master Class

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 21st | 8:30 am – 3:45 pm

Individual Cost: $75

Bundle Cost: $195

High Yield Bond Conference

Date & Time: Thursday, June 22nd | 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Individual Cost: $165

Bundle Cost: $195

Location:

CFA Society New York | Conference Center, 1540 Broadway, Suite 1010

About CFA Society New York CFA Society New York—formerly known as New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA)—is the local member society of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion for ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. The end goal: to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. For more information, visit https://www.nyssa.org.

