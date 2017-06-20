HRCI Certification Reinstatement Program Open to Qualified HR Professionals With Credentials That Lapsed Between May 1, 2013, and May 31, 2017.

Human resource management professionals with expired HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) credentials that lapsed between May 1, 2013, and May 31, 2017, may be eligible to participate in the HRCI Certification Reinstatement Program.

The HRCI Certification Reinstatement Program is a one-time-only opportunity to provide a means of reinstatement for previously HRCI-credentialed HR practitioners who were misinformed when SHRM announced its own certification program in May 2014.

"Many HR professionals indicated they mistakenly allowed their HRCI credentials to expire because they believed they were getting their HRCI credentials recertified, converted or transferred through SHRM," said Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D. SPHR, CAE, and CEO of HRCI, the premier organization that provides HR credentials for professionals who have demonstrated expertise in the field. "HRCI recognizes the confusion and is providing this one-time opportunity for eligible HR professionals. We understand the hard work that goes into earning these certifications. We are looking forward to providing an opportunity for this group to rejoin the HRCI credentialed community."

"The most important step for those who are seeking reinstatement is to visit the HRCI Certification Reinstatement webpage and provide current contact information, which may have changed," said Dania Eter, MBA, Chief Credentialing and Products Officer at HRCI. "HRCI will proactively respond to provide more information about eligibility, account setup and next steps for completing the reinstatement program."

For all programs and procedures, including the reinstatement program, HRCI follows the rigorous standards set by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). NCCA is the nationally recognized third-party agency that accredits certification programs that meet the highest standards of excellence. HRCI offers this reinstatement program with approval from NCCA. Reinstated HR professionals will continue to be represented by HRCI credentials that are considered the highest standard for demonstrated HR competencies, rigor and commitment in the HR field.

HRCI remains the gold standard for HR certifications, including the aPHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™. These certifications cannot be obtained or retained through SHRM. For more information, please contact HRCI at info(at)hrci(dot)org.

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier professional credentialing organization for the human resource management profession, setting the standard for HR excellence and expertise worldwide for more than 40 years. HR practitioners and organizations turn to HRCI to ensure, strengthen and advance the strategic value of HR through credentials such as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR®) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®). With a suite of seven certifications that represent various levels of competency, practical skills and knowledge, HRCI credentials are considered the most rigorous and trusted to earn as marks of distinction and commitment in the HR field. Learn more at http://www.hrci.org.