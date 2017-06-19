Sam Richter Inducted Into the Minnesota Speakers Hall of Fame

Sam Richter, C.S.P. (https://www.samrichter.com), was inducted by the National Speakers Association into the Minnesota Speaker Hall of Fame. Sam is only the 28th person ever inducted into the Hall of Fame and joins some of the world's most distinguished professional speakers and Minnesota icons (find the list at https://www.nsa-mn.com/awards).

Sam is considered one of the world's leading experts on sales intelligence and digital reputation management, and through his in-person motivational keynote presentations and online university, annually helps hundreds of leading companies and tens-of-thousands of persons around the globe grow their businesses by creating strong and relevant relationships.

In addition to speaking, Sam is a best-selling author and his book won Sales book of the Year. He has developed a number of technologies including the world’s top news search engine, YouGotTheNews, and the Blog search engine, YouGotBlogs. He is a partner at Contata Solutions, a big-data/machine learning firm that produces sales, marketing, and business intelligence software. Sam was named one of the Top 25 Most Influential Sales Leaders and he is a past Finalist for Inc. Magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year.

Sam is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism, where he also played varsity football and was a two-time Scholastic All-American. He serves on the Board of Directors for Minneapolis-based Brandpoint and Argos Risk, he is a long-time judge of the Minnesota Cup business plan competition, and he volunteers his time as a mentor to many Twin Cities business leaders and University of Minnesota student athletes.

You can learn more about Sam at https://www.samrichter.com/bio or via Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Richter.

