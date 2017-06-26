Today at ISTE 2017, education technology company, Learning.com, launched Digital Literacy Assessments for fifth and eighth graders, a dynamic new set of tools to measure students’ proficiency with digital devices. This easy-to-use, high-quality assessment tool allows educators to pinpoint and close critical gaps in students’ digital literacy skills. Aligned to the 2016 ISTE Standards for Students, the assessments are designed to prepare students for success in school, college and careers and to maximize schools’ technology return-on-investment.

“While today’s students may be able to swipe and tap, many lack some of the basic digital literacy skills that they will need to complete high school, be successful in college and navigate the rest of their lives,” said Learning.com CEO Keith Oelrich. “We developed our new Digital Literacy Assessments to provide teachers with the information they need to help students bridge their skills gap before they reach high school.”

Building on the strength of Learning.com’s previous assessment tools, TechLiteracy Assessment and 21st Century Skills Assessment, Digital Literacy Assessments provide educators with tangible data to assist them in gauging student proficiency in the use of digital devices and applications for the purposes of communication, expression, collaboration and advocacy. These diagnostic assessments, which can be applied at any time during the school year, give teachers a guide for developing specific curriculum plans, empowering them to design classroom instruction that meets students’ needs. Summative assessments can be implemented at the end of the year to measure student growth.

Digital Literacy Assessments are available as a standalone resource or as a supplement to EasyTech, a self-paced digital literacy curriculum for grades K-8 that provides interactive lessons to help students develop the digital literacy skills they need to confidently take online assessments and to prepare them for success in college and their future careers. The new assessments measure expertise across the seven education standards identified by ISTE: empowered learner, digital citizen, knowledge constructor, innovative designer, computational thinker, creative communicator and global collaborator. The 2016 ISTE Standards for Students are designed to ensure that learning is a student-driven process of exploration, creativity and discovery, no matter where they or their teachers are in the thoughtful integration of education technology.

Running on HTML5, Digital Literacy Assessments are device compatible and require no special software, plug-ins or apps, allowing schools to use their existing technology. An optional technology survey, as well as enhanced reporting analytics at the student, class, school and district level, are also available.

Digital Literacy Assessments are featured in Learning.com’s ISTE Booth 1846.

About Learning.com

