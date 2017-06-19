Author Explores Female Empowerment, Identity in Young Adult Series

'Krispen’ in particular is a metaphor for the dark, frightening tunnel young girls enter when they begin to mature. Everything is scarier and subject to question and mistrust –and ultimately, Maagy faces these same issues.

A St. Petersburg-based author has released the second book in her young adult fantasy series, which follows the adventures of Maagy – a tempestuous preteen princess who, with an adventurous spirit, must face down both dangerous creatures and the chaos of becoming a woman. In “Krispen,” author Virginia Burton Stringer explores themes of bravery, strength and female self-discovery.

Inspired by watching her own daughters and granddaughters navigate the rocky terrain of the turbulent transition from girl to adult, Stringer presents readers with a confident coming-of-age tale that juxtaposes an enchanting adventure with the anxieties most girls must overcome during puberty.

“I began the Maagy series as a tribute to the struggles all girls face during their teenage years,” Stringer said. “‘Krispen’ in particular is a metaphor for the dark, frightening tunnel young girls enter when they begin to mature. Everything is scarier and subject to question and mistrust –and ultimately, Maagy faces these same issues.”

“Krispen’s” whirlwind of mythical creatures and Maagy’s adventurous escapades will leave readers ready for the next installment in the Maagy series. Perfect for preteens and teenagers, the book offers its audience a platform for discussion of female identity and the empowerment of young women and girls.

“Krispen”

By Virginia Burton Stringer

ISBN: 978-1-480-83601-3 (hardback); 978-1-480-83603-7 (paperback); 978-1-480-83602-0 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Barnes & Noble and Amazon

About the author

Virginia Burton Stringer has been part of the theater community for more than 40 years and spent 10 years teaching young people about the Holocaust with her company, Wings Theatre by Young People. The third book in her Maagy series is slated for release in Summer 2017. A mom to three children and grandma to three grandchildren, Stringer currently resides in St. Petersburg, Fla., with her husband of 37 years. To learn more, please visit http://www.justmaagy.com.

