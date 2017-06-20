Safety Products Group Welcomes New General Manager

Lance D. Harry Joins Safety Products Group

Safety Products Group, a division of Tractel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lance D. Harry, P.E. to the position of General Manager. Mr. Harry will oversee the BlueWater business located in Chaska, MN and the Fabenco business in Houston, TX. Mr. Harry will be responsible for daily operations of the SPG business including sales, marketing, operations, and engineering activities.

Mr. Harry comes to SPG with ample experience in both product management and marketing at safety-focused companies. Previously, he was the Director of Product Management and Marketing for Kidde Fire Systems and Marioff North America, both part of the United Technologies, CCS business unit. In this position, he implemented strategic support for all product management and development, as well as marketing efforts including trade shows, advertising, product launches, and online presence.

“I’m really excited to join the SPG team. BlueWater and Fabenco are outstanding brands and leaders in the safety and fall protection industries,” said Mr. Harry. “With the strength of Tractel supporting us, our goal is to exceed customer expectations, and continue growing the SPG business.”

Over the last 20 years, Mr. Harry also worked in several technical, managerial, marketing, and sales-related positions within the family of UTC special hazards fire protection businesses, including Fenwal, Chemetron and Marioff.

A member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Mr. Harry holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. Safety Products Group is excited to welcome him to the company.

About Safety Products Group

Safety Products Group, backed by the strength of BlueWater and Fabenco, builds rooftop and in-plant safety products to the highest OSHA standards. Safety Products Group safety rails and industrial safety gates ensure the safety of employees and contractors, so those in charge can rest easy and focus on other things that are equally important for day-to-day operations. Protect Your People. Protect Your Business. http://www.SafetyPG.com