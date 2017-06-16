Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach campus. Embry-Riddle is adopting Kongsberg Geospatial's I-Sim ATC simulation software. When we were presented with the opportunity to purchase a system that not only emulates real-world air traffic control but provides an outstanding platform for research and modeling in air traffic management, it was something we couldn’t turn down.

Kongsberg Geospatial, an Ottawa-based developer of real-time, mission critical, geospatial software technology announced today that Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will be deploying their I-SIM ATM (Air Traffic Management) Modeling and Simulation software in their en-route and terminal air traffic control training labs.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is the largest and oldest aviation-focused university in the world. The school offers more than 80 degree programs, including aerospace engineering, aeronautical science, and a bachelor’s degree in air traffic management. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has been designated a Center of Excellence by the FAA (Federal Aviation Authority).

The I-SIM ATM modeling and simulation software has long been used by the FAA for Human Factors Engineering as well as complex airspace design and analysis work. With its high level of realism and ability to simulate real world en-route and terminal environments, I-SIM will deliver realistic ERAM (en route) and STARS (terminal) problems to students looking to enter the FAA workforce. Providing students with high fidelity “control room” like environments will allow Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students to gain confidence by being exposed to FAA systems. With over 6000 controllers needed in the next 5 years, Embry Riddle students will be well prepared for their careers.

Dr. Bill Coyne, Air Traffic Program Coordinator said that “the I-Sim ATM simulator provides the most realistic opportunity for our students to experience what it’s like to work traffic in an en route or terminal radar environment. When we were presented with the opportunity to purchase a system that not only emulates real-world air traffic control but provides an outstanding platform for research and modeling in air traffic management, it was something we couldn’t turn down.”

The new simulation software was installed and began its use in January 2017.

“We’re very pleased to see our software deployed at Embry-Riddle,” said Kongsberg Geospatial president Ranald McGillis, “The University is an FAA Center of Excellence, and the world’s foremost aviation technology training institution. It’s a mark of distinction to be selected by them provide the technology to help train the next generation of air traffic controllers.”

To learn more about Kongsberg Geospatial, visit their website at http://www.kongsberggeospatial.com.

ENDS ###

About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (http://www.kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence Systems.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s largest, fully accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace, is a non-profit, independent institution offering more than 80 baccalaureate, master’s and Ph.D. degree programs in its colleges of Arts & Sciences, Aviation, Business, Engineering and Security & Intelligence. Embry-Riddle educates students at residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Prescott, Ariz., through the Worldwide Campus with more than 125 locations in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and through online programs. The university is a major research center, seeking solutions to real-world problems in partnership with the aerospace industry, other universities and government agencies.