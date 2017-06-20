Education technology company, Learning.com and game-based learning platform, CodeMonkey, today announced their comprehensive coding solution, Coding Foundations bundle, is a finalist in the 2017 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards in the Best Coding and Computational Thinking Solution category. This prestigious annual awards program highlights achievement across the industry and honors the best education technology, business software and digital content.

“We collaborated with CodeMonkey to develop a coding solution that is both comprehensive and fun for students to use for learning to code and building computational thinking skills,” said Learning.com CEO, Keith Oelrich. “We are honored that the CODiE’s educator judges have given us this prestigious recognition.”

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized thousands of software, information and education technology companies for achieving excellence. The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program in the content, information, education and software technology industries, honoring a product’s innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

“CodeMonkey relies on local education companies to scale its impact globally,” says CodeMonkey CEO, Jonathan Schor. “This recognition is more proof that Learning.com is the ideal partner for us in the United States.”

The Coding Foundations bundle is comprised of EasyCode, which includes CodeMonkey, a fun and educational game environment designed to help students learn to code in CoffeeScript, a simple yet powerful coding language that is inspired by Python and JavaScript. EasyCode offers elementary and middle school educators a fun, game-based and turnkey instructional solution that features coding challenges, game lessons, a game builder and progress monitoring so teachers can quickly and efficiently introduce coding skills to their students.

The 2017 CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco.

About Learning.com

Founded in 1999, Learning.com currently partners with one in six school districts and serves five million students nationwide. Learning.com provides K-12 solutions to help students, teachers, and schools excel in a digital world. Districts equip their students with the technology and 21st century skills needed for success on online assessments, college, and the workforce using Learning.com’s digital literacy solutions. Learning.com’s digital content tools help districts build and share custom digital curriculum helping them meet their instructional goals, facilitate personalized learning, and address budget challenges. Through implementation services and professional development, Learning.com serves educators as they integrate technology and digital content into instruction.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey, a leading game-based-learning platform, teaches students eight years and older the fundamental principles of computer programming. Founded in 2014, CodeMonkey products are designed to maximize engagement and user experience to introduce students to foundational computer programming skills. Using real programming languages and scalability for all learning environments, CodeMonkey provides a turnkey solution for educators by offering basic training, management and reporting tools, automatic grading and detailed tutorials for teachers and real-time feedback for students. CodeMonkey has introduced computer science skills through play to millions of students worldwide. For more information visit: http://www.playcodemonkey.com