JCF Capital Advisors, LLC (or “JCF”) announced that it has served as financial advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions, Inc, a Los Angeles, CA - based loan life cycle management platform for the lucrative real estate lending industry, in securing $1.5M Series A investment capital to which JCF identified and assisted to close with an early stage venture capital firm based in San Francisco, CA focused on early stage software as a service venture investments.

The funds raised will be used for continued product development to better customize to market segments & expand feature set; also for building experienced sales, business development and marketing teams to expand the customer base rapidly.

Led by Yanir Ram, Founder and CEO, PRES is a unique, patent-pending technology that delivers a secured document management and workflow Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, which substantially reduces the time to fund while reducing errors and non- compliance issues prevalent within the loan process, saving lenders, processors and borrowers’ time, effort and resources. As a loan life cycle management platform, PRES is first to market and has gained significant traction since inception in September 2013, by signing contracts with some of the largest institutional lenders in the Real Estate investor and commercial space. To learn more about PRES, visit http://www.preciseres.com.

About JCF Capital Advisors, LLC

JCF Capital Advisors, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm, led by Mr. Justin C. Floyd headquartered in La Jolla, CA and as a registered representative of Tobin & Company Securities, LLC, a national broker dealer and member of FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 112 South Tryon Street, Suite 1760, Charlotte, NC 28284.

JCF Capital Advisors provides professional capital advisory, management consulting, and mergers and acquisition services at competitive pricing. JCF Capital Advisors’ core business services are to act in an advisory capacity on capital raise and M&A transactions as well as broker dealer placement of transaction closings to support our client’s efforts to be effective in today’s complex capital markets. We advise and assist early stage to middle market companies to properly package investment offerings to targeted investors as hands- on with superior deliverables that can include debt and equity venture transactions, M&A, as well as new and existing Funds (i.e., Hedge Funds, Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, etc.) To learn more about JCF, visit http://www.jcfcapitaladvisors.com.