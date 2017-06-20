NetNumber Senior Vice President Matt Rosenberg NetNumber continues to see tremendous expansion across all geographies as operators invest in network infrastructure to increase service agility and to expand into new markets.

NetNumber announced today it has opened a new office in Ontario, Canada to serve operators in the region. NetNumber has been working with operators in Canada since 2008, and has seen solid growth in its customer base there since. Located in Toronto, Ontario this office continues NetNumber’s expansion of sales and support efforts globally as operators move towards network evolution and transformation.

According to the Communications Monitoring 2016 Report: Telecoms Sector Overview issued by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, “Canada’s telecommunications industry consists of six sectors: local, long distance, Internet, wireless, data, and private line. The two largest sectors combined, Internet and wireless, have grown by more than $7.1 billion of 27.0% since 2011.” Driven by the move to VoLTE, VoWiFi and other mobility services, telecom operators in Canada and around the globe are transitioning rapidly to converged network architectures. NetNumber is positioned to be the solution provider of choice with its TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform.

“NetNumber continues to see tremendous expansion across all geographies as operators invest in network infrastructure to increase service agility and to expand into new markets,” explained Matt Rosenberg, senior vice president, NetNumber Global Sales. “In Canada, consumers are driving the operators’ need for more efficient, robust and cost-effective network architecture solutions. Carriers such as Ice Wireless have already taken advantage of NetNumber’s innovative TITAN platform to enable the delivery of advanced subscriber services and to subscribers located in remote areas of the region. This new office reflects our goal to match our customers’ growth plans with our capabilities to service their demands.”

NetNumber TITAN, the industry’s most robust CSRC platform, provides a common, virtualized infrastructure for all signaling control, routing policy enforcement and subscriber database services in the network. Customers easily can add a wide range of applications to support the transition from legacy to next-generation networking in one platform. Customer-defined service logic enables carriers to define a user interface consistent across all the applications deployed in TITAN, thus reducing training time and costs, and minimizing impact to current OSS/BSS systems. TITAN is transforming how operators deliver new services to their customers while significantly simplifying the network core and reducing operating costs.

The NetNumber TITAN CSRC platform is deployed by more than 170 operators and carriers, on more than 450 servers across five continents. Its robust subscriber data management capability supports more than 200 billion transactions per month.

