Grantham University will award Business Leadership Certificate program scholarships to Karen Yepez-Maza and Brandi Casey, both of Kansas City, during a GED graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. on June 17 at the New Bethel Church, 745 Walker Ave., Kansas City, Kan. The event is open to the public.

Made Men, a Kansas City organization whose mission is to empower individuals and communities to succeed through education, training and connections to sustainable resources, will honor men and women who earned their GEDs, including Yepez-Maza and Casey.

“We are so proud to partner with Made Men to provide scholarship opportunities to Kansas Citians like Karen and Brandi,” said Grantham University President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Andrews. “I congratulate them on their hard work and look forward to seeing their success as they continue their education at Grantham.”

Yepez-Maza was born in the United States and raised in Mexico, returning to Kansas City at age 17. She earned her GED through Made Men in June 2016 with top scores and plans to pursue a Certificate in Business Management.

“I was very surprised and pleased [to receive the Grantham scholarship],” Yepez-Maza said. “I know hard work does not go unseen, and this was great proof.”

Casey earned her GED in January 2017 and will pursue the Certificate in Business Leadership to develop her home daycare.

“I’m ready to learn the skills I need to take my business to the next level,” she said.

Most Made Men graduates are from the Kansas City area, although there are some who have traveled from as far as Columbia, Mo. and Omaha, Neb. to participate.

“It is my life mission to help others and serve my community,” Nelson Gabriel, Made Men president and chief executive officer, said. “[The Made Men graduates] have worked hard to get where they are, and we are proud to be a stepping stone to their destiny.”

Boubacar Vilane, Grantham University Chair of Foundations Program, will be the keynote speaker at the event, with Rae Daniel of KSHB Channel 41 News serving as emcee. Several elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend, including Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Wyandotte County, Kan. District Attorney Mark Dupree. Doors open for the ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

About Grantham University: Grantham University was founded in 1951 by Donald Grantham, a World War II veteran with a vision to make education achievable for military service members and veterans. Over the past 66 years, Grantham’s commitment to serving those who serve with affordable, accessible higher education has evolved into a culture of service that extends to all adult learners, as well as to those in need. The University’s ability to help students achieve their dreams through education is enabled by its unique approach and devotion to comprehensive student support, and its continuous advancement in line with changing technologies.

Continuously accredited since 1961 by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), Grantham University has earned a distinguished record as a respected and accredited distance learning university. The 100 percent online university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate certificates and degree programs, and serves a global student population of more than 17,000 annually.