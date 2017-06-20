KickFire’s Account Watchlist feature aligns within the [SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall®] Active Demand stage by identifying target accounts in the market to purchase before they raise their hand or self-identify on the website.

KickFire®, the leader in IP address intelligence and company identification technology, today announced the release of Account Watchlist across its LIVE Leads platform, allowing B2B marketers to optimize their account-based marketing (ABM) strategies by utilizing company firmographic data and IP address intelligence.

This announcement comes after the recent release of the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall® and the addition of the Target Demand and Active Demand stages that reflect the industry shift toward new strategies to engage decision-making groups, such as account-based marketing, content personalization, predictive, and intent. KickFire’s Account Watchlist feature aligns within the Active Demand stage by identifying target accounts in the market to purchase before they raise their hand or self-identify on the website.

Account Watchlist allows teams to:



Actively monitor, segment, and prioritize target accounts

Identify when accounts show active demand and real-time buying intent

Receive instant alerts and automated reports for target accounts showing a lift in engagement

Engage with target accounts early in their buying cycle

Communicate directly with decision-makers and others within the Demand Unit

Leverage KickFire’s company firmographic data, including industry, revenue, and employee size, to match new accounts to your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)

“The addition of Account Watchlist to the KickFire LIVE Leads platform strengthens our commitment to providing customers best in-class services for demand generation, account based marketing, predictive, intent, and content personalization,” said KickFire CEO, Stephen Oachs.

KickFire LIVE Leads enables companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline by identifying anonymous web visitors showing real-time buying intent for their products and services. Through its proprietary TWIN Caching® technology and firmographic data, KickFire provides the highest quality business intelligence. B2B marketers can also utilize KickFire’s company firmographic data and IP address intelligence to power account-based marketing, content personalization, predictive, intent, B2B ad-targeting, and much more. Used in combination with KickFire API, B2B marketers can achieve a holistic view into the success of their account-based marketing programs.

This announcement comes after a series of enhancements to KickFire’s LIVE Leads platform, including new and expanded CRM integrations and increased IP address-to-company identification rates for companies based in United Kingdom and other European countries.

To learn more about KickFire, visit kickfire.com, call 408-493-0456 or email sales(at)kickfire.com.

About KickFire

KickFire is the leader in cloud-based B2B sales automation and IP address intelligence. The KickFire solutions are powered by TWIN Caching, an advanced, proprietary IP-to-company identification technology. TWIN Caching systematically caches and analyzes over four billion IP addresses, going beyond traditional IP association to uncover last-mile connectivity ownership. KickFire’s complete suite of solutions enables companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline and transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. VisiStat, Inc., doing business as KickFire, is a privately held company founded in 2005 and based in San Jose, CA.