Local Attorney Offers Reward in Hit-and-Run Case

Los Angeles, CA - The Torkzadeh Law Firm (TorkLaw) is offering a $10,000.00 cash reward to any individual who first provides credible information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver that killed 42-year-old Fermin Mateo-Cruz of Chula Vista. TorkLaw has been retained to prosecute a wrongful death action in this matter on behalf of Mr. Mateo-Cruz’s Family.

On January 22, 2017, at approximately 6:45pm, Fermin Mateo-Cruz was crossing Broadway Avenue near G Street in Chula Vista as a pedestrian when he was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver.

A vehicle of interest in this case has been identified by the Chula Vista Police Department. They have released a photo pulled from security video footage, which depicts a 2002-2005 Ford Explorer that is red in color. Anyone who has knowledge of this vehicle, is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department.

After several months of investigation, the driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Mateo-Cruz has still not been identified. In a move to reengage public involvement, The Torkzadeh Law Firm is putting forward a $10,000.00 cash reward for any individual who first provides credible information that leads to the identification and conviction of the driver responsible Mr. Mateo-Cruz’s death.

Anybody with direct information about the incident or the vehicle involved, please call officer Bruzee of the Chula Vista Police Department (619) 409-5440. All tips will remain confidential.

