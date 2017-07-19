The UCF Mapper is the only accurate, documented, and repeatable mapping tool and methodology we’ve seen. This is exactly what we need to meet our clients’ demanding requirements.

Unified Compliance, the premier provider of compliance mapping and the creator of the Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®) and its SaaS front-end, the Common Controls Hub™ (CCH™), today announced the launch of its latest product, UCF Mapper, the first compliance mapping tool. The UCF is the only system available today that provides the technology necessary to create a legally defensible, unified framework to aggregate and harmonize all compliance requirements applicable to an organization. For a demonstration of UCF Mapper and an explanation of the (ISC)² Compliance Mapping Certificate Program, watch the webinar replay.

Until now, Unified Compliance developed the UCF working with the authors of regulations to ensure that it contains accurate and timely information. With the launch of UCF Mapper, compliance teams will use the same patented processes the UCF Team uses to create the most accurate and defensible compliance mappings available anywhere.

Dorian Cougias, the Lead Analyst of the UCF and co-founder of Network Frontiers dba Unified Compliance, is excited about the UCF Mapper launch. “A great deal of effort has gone into development to date,” Cougias says, “It’s gratifying that we’re at the point where we can open our systems for use by the entire compliance community.”

Unified Compliance partnered with (ISC)² to develop a self-paced Compliance Mapping Certificate Program to prepare compliance teams to use UCF Mapper. Teams will have access once certified. Unified Compliance’s lexicographers and legal staff will work with compliance teams to maintain the integrity of the UCF.

Response to the announcement has been overwhelmingly positive. Charles Chang, Associate Partner, Global Security Services at IBM said, “The UCF Mapper is the only accurate, documented, and repeatable mapping tool and methodology we’ve seen. This is exactly what we need to meet our clients’ demanding requirements.”

About Unified Compliance and the UCF

Unified Compliance is the publisher of the world’s largest compliance library, the Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®). Our scientific approach to overall compliance reduces cost, limits liability, and simplifies the compliance process. Our flagship product is the Common Controls Hub™ (CCH™), a dynamic SaaS portal built on the award-winning UCF. With the launch of a new CCH add-on, UCF Mapper™, compliance professionals can map regulations into the UCF with the same patented process used by the Unified Compliance mapping team. More information is available at http://www.unifiedcompliance.com, commoncontrolshub.com and http://www.ucfmapper.com. Follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)²® is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 123,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information, visit http://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook.

