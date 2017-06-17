Patients are Safer with New Technology

We'll be protecting fellow vets while saving the VA time and money

MGM Computer Systems has won a contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs Miami, FL Medical Center. The contract is to remove the existing patient alert system and install a more modern state-of-the-art technology to protect at-risk patients from wandering outside their safe zones.

MGM's patented system gets better location accuracy than WiFi or Ultrasound, and its cheaper over a wide area than Infrared. The reason is all three of these competing technologies have trouble getting through building materials but MGM's UHF technology cuts through walls like a hot knife through butter.

Before the advent of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), the industry term for wireless technologies that track people or things automatically, the VA would hire people to watch the at-risk patients suffering from dementia, or other cognitive impairment, to make sure they stayed under supervision. In fact, many locations continue this practice today. But some VA Medical Centers, such as Pittsburgh and now Miami, have realized the benefits and cost savings of installing an RTLS rather than using personnel. This frees up money to be used in more impactful ways.

Mike Maurer, President of MGM Computer Systems said, "Being a veteran myself, I'm gratified our solution will be protecting fellow vets while saving the VA time and money."

The system being installed in the Miami location is a simplified version of MGM's full capability. It will detect when an at-risk patient attempts to exit a door, and it will lock it. If they get through the door, the automated system will set off audio and visual alarms and notify staff within 5 seconds.

###

About MGM:

http://www.mgm-solutions.com

MGM Computer Systems, Inc., founded 1987, has developed and deployed customizable Real-time Locating Systems (RTLS) for tracking personnel and assets, as well as wearable emergency alert systems, utilizing active RFID technology. MGM holds patents and copyrights for RTLS that provide unprecedented accuracy, reliability and flexibility.