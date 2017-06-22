Build Custom Enterprise Mobile Apps with TerraGo Magic When dig sites are identified, for example from an in-line inspection tool indicating a pipe requires further direct inspection, inspectors can immediately utilize the TerraGo Magic app to locate the asset and rapidly gather location-tagged information.

TerraGo announced today that Structural Integrity, a global leader in engineering services and solutions for structural evaluation and repair, chose TerraGo Magic to build a field data collection and collaboration app for field inspectors, engineers and other personnel to improve the efficiency of inspection workflows, field reporting and data management.

“When dig sites are identified, for example from an in-line inspection tool indicating a pipe requires further inspection, inspectors can immediately utilize the TerraGo Magic app to locate the asset and rapidly gather location-tagged information that confirms defects, or the absence of them, ultimately accelerating updates to the pipeline integrity program as well as any remediation actions,” said Scott Riccardella, Director of Strategic Business Development for Structural Integrity’s Oil and Gas Business Unit.

TerraGo Magic enables Structural Integrity to build its own customized app with branding, interface and feature settings flexibly adapted to their needs, without writing any code. The TerraGo Magic app also delivers advanced GPS features and includes the Trimble® GNSS Direct SDK to deliver high-accuracy positioning data from Trimble’s survey-grade receivers to iOS® and Android® mobile devices.

“We collaborated with our partner CompassTools to offer Structural Integrity a complete solution including a fully customized mobile app to improve data collection and Bluetooth-enabled Trimble receivers to achieve the accuracy they require on iPads,” said John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales at TerraGo. “With this combination of modern, mobile technologies, Structural Integrity is able to consolidate a number of traditional inspection tools and manual processes onto an iPad.”

To learn more about the Structural Integrity customer story, click here to view the full case study.

###

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rich maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products and is revolutionizing field data collection with its TerraGo Edge mobile platform.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.