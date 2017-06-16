Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) in conjunction with Minor League Baseball team Sacramento River Cats will host Autism Night as the River Cats face off against the Round Rock Express on Friday, July 28, 2017. The event seeks to increase awareness of autism and honor families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the Sacramento area. In addition to the game, attendees will get the chance to enjoy drink specials, post-game fireworks, and a raffle that benefits ACT Today!, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals affected by ASD and their families by funding treatment, insurance premiums, safety equipment, technology, and more.

“We are very happy to co-host Autism Night with the Sacramento River Cats," said Daniel Wilder, CARD regional manager for Sacramento. "Our goal is to provide a safe night of fun for families affected by ASD and raise awareness of treatment options that work."

The game takes place Friday July 28, with gates opening at 5pm and the first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. To find out more and learn how to receive a promo code for a reduced ticket price, please contact Alexis Stevens at astevens@rivercats.com or (916) 376-4746.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with ASD, with one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls diagnosed. These 2014 figures represent a 30 percent increase since 2008. As the prevalence of ASD has increased, services for individuals with ASD have not always kept pace with demand. As a result, families affected by ASD may encounter challenges when trying to access quality treatment. The increase in autism diagnoses and the lack of resources available to families in many communities leave parents struggling to access the services that are crucial to their child’s development.

CARD strives to meet the growing need for services by continuously opening new offices throughout the country to provide top-quality ABA therapy across all populations. As a result of its unprecedented growth, CARD is hiring entry-level and experienced clinicians and administrative staff at many of its locations. To explore a rewarding career in the field of autism treatment, visit http://www.centerforautismjobs.com.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

