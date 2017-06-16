Conversica Named a Red Herring Top 100 Winner

Conversica is a Red Herring Top 100 Winner The award further validates Conversica's success in applying artificial intelligence to solving real business problems, as well as the success our customers are achieving automating key business conversations in Sales, Marketing, Finance and more.

Conversica, the only provider of artificial intelligence-based lead engagement software for sales and marketing, was recognized this week by Red Herring as one of its Top 100 North America award winners. This award recognizes Conversica as one of the most promising private technology ventures in North America.

Since 1996, technology industry executives, investors, and strategists have valued the Red Herring 100 lists as an instrument for discovering and advocating the most promising private companies from around the world.

To select the winners of the Top 100 North America Award, Red Herring's editorial staff analyzed hundreds of cutting edge companies and technologies, evaluating them on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation and intellectual property, DNA of the founders, business model, customer footprint and addressable market.

As an award finalist, Conversica's CEO Alex Terry was invited to present the company's strategy and success at the Red Herring Top 100 North America forum this week in Los Angeles, with the Top 100 winners revealed at a special awards ceremony Wednesday night.

"After a rigorous vetting process of application, interview, forum presentation and judging, we are honored to be recognized with the prestigious Red Herring 100 award," said Alex Terry, CEO, Conversica. "The award further validates Conversica's success in applying artificial intelligence to solving real business problems, as well as the success our customers are achieving automating key business conversations in Sales, Marketing, Finance and more."

More than 1,100 companies leverage Conversica’s flagship AI Sales Assistant to engage and qualify their sales prospects using natural, two-way human conversations, enabling their sales teams to spend significantly more time closing business. Due to the increased flow of qualified sales prospects sourced by the AI assistant, many of Conversica's customers have reported the need to hire additional salespeople to keep up with the increased demand.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company that unites the world's best high-technology innovators, venture investors and business decision-makers in a variety of forums, including print, online and exclusive events worldwide. Red Herring provides an insider's access to the global innovation economy, identifying new and innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs. Its Red Herring 100 awards for North America, Europe, Asia and Global have recognized more than 5,000 companies in their early stages, including Baidu, Google, eBay and Skype.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way email conversations. Used by more than 1,100 companies worldwide, Conversica's sales assistants are built on a proven AI platform integrating natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), and machine learning (ML) capabilities. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.